Verizon Hits 5G City Goal for 2019 (Updated)

Since Verizon really is going to announce a single new 5G city each day until we hit the 30 they promised for 2019, we’re going to keep this short. I don’t want to re-write this post another however-many times after doing it 3 times this week already.

So here’s the deal – we’ll keep this short and sweet and update it each day.

DECEMBER 23: Verizon hit the 31 city mark today by adding Cleveland, Columbus, and Hampton Roads.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Cleveland, OH:

Customers in Cleveland will find 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of Downtown, Clark-Fulton, West Boulevard and near landmarks, such as: Progressive Field and the Great Lakes Science Center. Fans attending games at the NFL stadium in Cleveland will also be able to access service in part of the lower seating area, making it the 15th NFL stadium with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service. Cleveland is also home to the first 5G Verizon Innovative Learning classrooms. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is available at E-Prep Cliffs and Citizens Leadership Academy, both Breakthrough Schools.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Columbus, OH:

In Columbus, 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in Downtown, The Ohio State University, Italian Village, Easton, Polaris, Lewis Center and is available around landmarks, such as: OSU College of Engineering, OSU College of Agriculture, OSU Wexner Medical Center, Easton Town Center, and Polaris Town Center. Additionally, travelers passing through John Glenn Columbus International Airport will be able to access Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of the airport’s main ticketing area. This is the first US airport with live, commercially available 5G Ultra Wideband service.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Hampton Roads, VA:

In Hampton Roads, 5G Ultra Wideband service is initially available in parts of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Downtown Norfolk, Newport News, Old Dominion University, Hampton, Chesapeake, and near landmarks, such as: The Boardwalk, Virginia Beach Hilltop Shopping Center, Scope Coliseum, S.B. Ballard Stadium, Crossways Shopping Center, Peninsula Town Center and Hampton Coliseum.

DECEMBER 20: Verizon actually gave us 6 new cities today – Charlotte, Greensboro, Grand Rapids, Miami, Salt Lake City, and Spokane.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Charlotte, NC:

In Charlotte, 5G Ultra Wideband service can be found in parts of Uptown, Barclay Downs, South Charlotte and near landmarks, such as: Bank of America Stadium, South Park Mall, Park Town Village, Presbyterian Medical Center and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Greensboro, NC:

In Greensboro, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be initially available in parts of East Greensboro, West Greensboro, South Greensboro and near landmarks such as Bennett College, Warnersville Recreation Center, University Village Student Apartments and Old Peck Park.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Grand Rapids, MI:

In Grand Rapids, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, East Grand Rapids, Allendale, Kentwood, Wyoming and near landmarks, such as Grand Valley State University, Gerald Ford Presidential Museum, Woodland Mall, Shops at CenterPoint and Rogers Plaza.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Miami:

In Miami 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown Miami along Biscayne Blvd and near landmarks, such as: The Frost Museum, American Airlines Arena, Hard Rock Stadium, the surrounding area of Miami Gardens, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Salt Lake City:

In Salt Lake City, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown and near landmarks, such as: Salt Palace Convention Center, Pioneer Park, The Gateway Mall, Washington Square Park and Vivint Smart Home Arena.

This is where you’ll find 5G in Spokane, WA:

In Spokane, 5G Ultra Wideband service can be found in parts of Cliff/Cannon, Comstock, Northtown, Nevada Heights and near landmarks, such as: The Glover Mansion, Cowley Park, Sacred Heart Medical Center and Comstock Park.

DECEMBER 19: Verizon’s 22nd 5G city is Memphis, Tennessee.

This is where you will find 5G in Memphis:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, Midtown, Cooper-Young, and East Memphis near landmarks such as: National Civil Rights Museum, Overton Square, Medical District, Liberty Bowl, Eastgate Shopping Center, and Oak Court Mall.

DECEMBER 18: Verizon’s 21st 5G city is Hoboken, New Jersey.

This is where you will find 5G in Hoboken:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated on Willow Ave between 1st and 16th Streets; 5th Street between Marshall Drive and Garden St, Adams St between 2nd and 7th Streets. It will also be located around landmarks such as: Hoboken University Medical Center, Church Square Park, Hoboken Public Library and Mama Johnson Field. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

DECEMBER 17: Verizon’s 20th 5G city is Des Moines, Iowa.

This is where you will find 5G in Des Moines:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, East Village, and West Des Moines around landmarks such as: Iowa State Capitol, Hyvee Hall, Wells Fargo Arena, Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Principal Park, Jordan Creek Town Center and MercyOne West Des Moines. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

DECEMBER 16: Verizon’s 19th 5G city is Los Angeles, California.

This is where you will find 5G in LA:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, Chinatown, Del Rey, and Venice around landmarks such as: Grand Park, Los Angeles Convention Center, Union Station, LA Live, Staples Center, and Venice Beach Boardwalk. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

Reminder: You need a Verizon 5G phone in order to access the limited 5G mmW network that we are talking about here in this city-by-city list. Currently, the only phones that support 5G at Verizon are the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10+ 5G, LG V50 5G, and Moto Z3 and Z4 with a 5G Moto Mod attached.

