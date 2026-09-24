One of the big announcements that accompanied the launch of the Pixel Watch 5 was called Health Guardian. This was a set of features that proactively monitor your health and wellness, all while working quietly in the background 24/7.

The Health Guardian lives within Google Health and will give you a monthly summary of your health, but it can also get you timely notifications if one of its features detects something more serious that requires immediate attention.

4 Health Guardian features

The new Health Guardian has features like blood pressure trend and insulin resistance trend watching, as well as sleep breathing quality metrics. Breathing emergency detection is also a part of it.

Google explains that insulin resistance trends “analyzes multi-week physiological data to track shifts in your metabolic health without requiring a single drop of blood,” and that blood pressure trends, “passively measure your pulse and motion patterns throughout the month to estimate your blood pressure trends without requiring a cuff or manual calibration.” So this all happens on your wrist, through your supported Pixel Watch or Fitbit Air.

For the sleep breathing stuff, Google will start to send you a report each morning with insights on how much of your sleep was spent in optimal breathing. It’ll also give you a monthly assessment to help you potentially figure out patterns.

Finally, for breathing emergency detection (only in select European countries), your Pixel Watch 4 or 5 can recognize when a person’s blood oxygen level drops to a dangerously low point and then automatically call emergency services.

Who gets Health Guardian?

As a part of today’s announcement, Google says that Health Guardian is available for free to the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Watch 5. Your first trend reports should arrive in early October.

The Fitbit Air will also get access to insulin resistance and blood pressure trends later this year, as long as they have a Google Health Premium subscription.

READ: Pixel Watch 5 Review

// Google