As a part of YouTube’s annual “Made on YouTube” event, they dove into several new features you’ll soon be able to experience from your browser to your TV. They also mentioned that over half of the top 100 creators on YouTube now find TV as their most watched interface, which is pretty wild to think about.

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As for the new features, the first is Custom Feeds. Google is going to let you curate your own front page by describing what exactly you want to watch. They offer examples of typing out “evening wind down with long documentaries” or “new DIY creators.” For my evening chill time, those would probably be “custom keyboard building” or “ASMR bushcraft camping,” hah.

These new Custom Feeds will arrive in the US on web, mobile, and TVs “soon.”

The next huge feature is going to be the addition of posting comments directly through your TV. If you’ve ever watched a video or a live stream from your TV and wanted to post a comment, you know that you can’t unless you grab a different device (like a computer or your phone) and post through that. It’s a giant pain that YouTube has not addressed until now.

Once this feature arrives, you’ll be able to post comments through voice inputs, which I’m going to assume will be through your TV’s remote.

Next up, YouTube is going to take the popularity of YouTube Shorts and allow creators to make them into Shorts series. This is a structure that would allow a creator to turn Shorts into seasons or episodes, with custom thumbnails and sequential playback a part of the process.

Shorts series are rolling out across web, mobile, and TV starting today.

// Youtube [2]