Grabbing a Pixel Watch 4 to end 2025 is a thing you can do at its biggest discount to date. The LTE models are all $100 off, while the WiFi models are $50 off. The LTE models are certainly the play here, since that $100 discount drops them to the same price as the WiFi models, yet you then get the option for cellular connectivity down the road.

$100 OFF PIXEL WATCH 4: I can tell you that when I went into my review for the Pixel Watch 4, I wasn’t expecting to come away as impressed as I was. In pictures and on paper, you won’t see anything that stands out as being a major upgrade. However, once on the wrist, there is a bigger story at play.

Google found ways to dramatically improve battery life, they domed the display further to give it an even more dramatic touch experience, they improved software visuals, upgraded the Pixel Watch app, gave us Gemini on the wrist that’s accessed with a lift, and provide what I consider to be the best fitness experience on any smartwatch, thanks to Fitbit. The Pixel Watch 4 is without a doubt my favorite smartwatch today.

With this current set of discounts, the $100 drop on the Pixel Watch 4 LTE (41mm) brings it to a starting price of just $349. Again, that’s the normal price of the WiFi model. If you want to pay even less, you can also choose the WiFi models, which all have a $50 discount and start at $299.

It’s time for a new smartwatch to kick off 2026.

Amazon Deal Link