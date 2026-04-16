Google’s Pixel 10 series is almost always available with a discount, it’s just that the discount varies from month to month or week to week. For example, just a few days ago, we told you about a $250 off discount on the Pixel 10 Pro and bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL. Typically, the discounts on those two phones do not match, and we thought it was odd. Well, Google heard us and has increased the discount on the XL model.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is down to $899 as a starting price, which is equal to a $300 off discount. This is a good deal.

Currently, we are seeing the full $300 off discount on Porcelain, Moonstone, and Obsidian colors on 256GB models. The 512GB version is still at $250 off.

Read our Pixel 10 Pro XL review if you haven’t and then get yourself a new phone.