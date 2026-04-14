Samsung is raising prices on select phone and tablet models with increased storage capacity. Base model pricing goes unchanged, but with increased costs on Samsung’s part, that cost jump for memory appears to be headed directly to the consumer.

For example, a Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512GB) would have cost you $1219 previously, but the price is now up to $1299. That’s an $80 bump. Galaxy S25 FE (256GB) is now up to $749 ($40 increase) and Galaxy S25 Edge is now $1299 ($80 increase).

Galaxy Z Fold 7 saw the same bad news recently. The 1TB model will now cost you $2499 (512GB model also jumped to $2199), which makes us think we should all look heavily into taking more advantage of cloud storage.

I can’t speak to the popularity of the Galaxy S25 FE, but at least when it comes to the Z Flip 7 and S25 Edge, these are not Samsung’s top selling devices. No other Galaxy S25 models appear to be getting price increases, at least for now. Point being, these increases shouldn’t affect most buyers.

// Phone Arena | The Verge