In two days, Galaxy Z TriFold returns. Surprising to some, as it was reported that Samsung was discontinuing this phone after stocking it online only one time, April 10 on Samsung’s website and in Samsung Experience stores is where you can find one.

Don’t Miss the Restock: Galaxy Z TriFold Link

This phone sold out ridiculously quick last time. We aren’t exactly sure how many units Samsung made available, but the estimation is low. What we do know is that it’s a costly device to produce, hence the phone’s $2,899 price. That cost didn’t scare the first wave of buyers and we’re sure it won’t stop the 2nd wave either.

Here’s where you can find the device in-person

Samsung Experience Store Locations

Los Cerritos Center (Cerritos, CA)

Mall of America (Bloomington, MN)

Queens Center (Elmhurst, NY)

Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY)

The Americana at Brand (Glendale, CA)

The Galleria (Houston, TX)

Stonebriar Centre (Frisco, TX)

If you want to buy one, best of luck.

Samsung Link