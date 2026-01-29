T-Mobile’s Best Unlimited Plan

Both T-Mobile and AT&T have seen several years in a row of steady customer growth, likely because of improvements to their networks and the value customers must see in their plans. For T-Mobile, a semi-recent switch to “Experience” plans brought a shake-up to their approach that kept many of the add-ons or bonuses, but now no longer includes taxes and fees in the plan pricing. Figuring out a best T-Mobile unlimited plan used to be so easy. For 2026, I wouldn’t exactly call their plan line-up “easy” to understand.

So we’ll dive into which T-Mobile unlimited plan might be the best for most people, but keep in mind that we might end up with a couple of difference choices depending on number of lines and whether or not you think you need bonus freebies included or you just want a standard plan with lots of data.

Best T-Mobile Unlimited Plan

When it comes to plan options, T-Mobile has more than anybody and I’m not actually sure if that’s a good thing. Not that choice is bad, this is all sort of confusing because so many plans are so similar, yet the pricing is not or the number of lines dictates whether or not you can even choose one. To be honest, it’s kind of a mess.

As of today, there are six (6!) different unlimited plans to choose from at T-Mobile: Better Value, Experience Beyond, Experience More, Essentials, Essentials Saver, and Essentials “4 Line Offer.” What you have from T-Mobile is 2 categories of plans. You have the plans with tons of add-ons and bonuses and then the absolute bare bones offerings.

T-Mobile Unlimited Plan Recap

When choosing a T-Mobile plan, you need to decide if you need add-ons as a part of your plan or if you just need data. Choosing between those two paths at least gets you started.

If you choose plans with add-ons, then you look at Better Value, Experience Beyond, and Experience More.

❮ Better Value Experience Beyond Experience More 3-line requirement No line requirement No line requirement 5-year price guarantee 5-year price guarantee 5-year price guarantee Upgrade every 2 years Upgrades every 1 year Upgrade every 2 years T-Satellite included T-Satellite included - Unlimited premium data Unlimited premium data Unlimited premium data Unlimited mobile hotspot Unlimited mobile hotspot 60GB mobile hotspot Unlimited text, 30GB data in Canada/Mexico Unlimited text, 30GB data in Canada/Mexico Unlimited text, 15GB data in Canada/Mexico Unlimited text, 30GB in other countries Unlimited text, 15

GB data in Canada/Mexico Unlimited text, 5

GB data in Canada/Mexico Netflix Standard with ads Netflix Standard with ads Netflix Standard with ads Apple TV at $3/mo Apple TV at $3/mo Apple TV at $3/mo Hulu ON US Hulu ON US - 4K video streaming 4K video streaming 4K video streaming Watch and table lines $5/mo Watch and table lines $5/mo - 1-line: - 1-line: $100/mo 1-line: $85/mo 2-lines: - 2-lines: $170/mo 2-lines: $140/mo 3-lines: $140/mo 3-lines: $170/mo 3-lines: $140/mo 4-lines: $170/mo 4-lines: $215/mo 4-lines: $170/mo 5-lines: $200/mo 5-lines: $260/mo 5-lines: $200/mo ❯

And for the Essentials plans, there are 3 in total, but the Essentials Saver plan is only available to those with 1-2 lines. If you have more, you’d go with the other Essentials plans.

❮ Essential Saver Essentials Essentials 4 Line Offer Only for 1-2 lines No line requirement Minimum 4 lines 50GB premium data 50GB premium data 50GB premium data Unlimited 3G hotspot Unlimited 3G hotspot Unlimited 3G hotspot 480p (SD) streaming 480p (SD) streaming 480p (SD) streaming Unlimited talk text, plus 128Kbps data in Canada/Mexico Unlimited talk text, plus 128Kbps data in Canada/Mexico Unlimited talk text, plus 128Kbps data in Canada/Mexico No price guarantee No price guarantee No price guarantee No special upgrade offers No special upgrade offers No special upgrade offers No T-Satellite No T-Satellite No T-Satellite No streaming services No streaming services No streaming services 1-line: $50/mo 1-line: $60/mo 1-line: - 2 lines: $80/mo 2-lines: $90/mo 2-lines: - 3-lines: - 3-lines: $90/mo 3-lines: - 4-lines: - 4-lines: $105/mo 4-lines: $100/mo 5-lines: - 5-lines: $120/mo 5-lines: $125/mo ❯

Which is the best plan?

As you have now seen, T-Mobile has a lot of plans and several of them include requirements that might not even make them an option for you. It is not easy to choose from just one plan as the “best” overall. Do you only need 1 or 2 lines? Maybe you have 3-4? Do you need to upgrade every year? Maybe you need streaming services bundled or maybe you just need some data? Lots of choices here.

Here’s the thing – there is no best T-Mobile unlimited plan. Their plans have been designed to be confusing and the plan you should choose really comes down to your very specific situation. I know that’s not the answer you wanted from me, but there are too many situations here for me to tell you a blanket statement on the best plan.

For example, someone needing 3+ lines and that likes to have streaming services bundled into their wireless plan should probably go with the new Better Value plan, unless you need to be able to upgrade easily each year. Then you would go with Experience Beyond, because it includes better deals on yearly upgrades. That yearly upgrade perk is going to cost you a lot, though.

If you only need 1-2 lines and want streaming services bundled, Experience More is probably the best choice, but again, only if you are cool with the 2-year upgrade cycle. Only Experience Beyond does the yearly deals on upgrades at a large per month cost.

For those who just need a basic plan with data, Essentials Saver is the clear choice if you only need 1-2 lines. However, at 3 lines you can only choose Essentials, but then at 4 lines you get a $5 discount by taking the special “Essentials 4 Line Offer.”

Apologies for this not being a clear cut answer, but this is the T-Mobile way in 2026.

