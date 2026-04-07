In a software update that is now available, Galaxy XR has received Android Enterprise support, as well as a few everyday user-facing upgrades.

For Enterprise users, feel free to check out Samsung’s blog for all of the latest enhancements. For the presumably few of you still rocking Galaxy XR, the new features rolling out include Desktop Session Restore which will reopen your apps post reboot, enhanced virtual keyboard positioning, as well as new accessibility features like Single Eye Tracking.

Here’s everything new for Galaxy XR users.

Desktop Session Restore to reopen apps post-reboot

Enhanced virtual keyboard positioning with saved placement options

New accessibility features, including Single Eye Tracking and Pointer Customization

Wall panel alignment for improved content positioning in physical space

Auto Spatialization to convert 2D photos and videos into immersive 3D content (now supported in Chrome and YouTube)

Semi-related, are we expecting Google to finally announce new Android XR hardware availability at Google I/O this year? We sure do hope so. It’s been very quiet on that front for a bit too long, in our opinion.

// Samsung