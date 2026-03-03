March Pixel Watch Feature Drop is a Huge Update

The March Pixel Watch Feature Drop is here with several new features for Pixel Watch owners.

Google isn’t only bringing new features to Pixel phone owners today – the Pixel Watch is getting its own Feature Drop. While not as robust as the phone side of things, Google is still handing out 8 features or expansions to their watch line. This might be the biggest Pixel Watch Feature Drop to date.

As for what’s new, we’ve got the full line-up below.

Left behind phone reminders on Watch : If you leave your phone behind, your Pixel Watch 2 and newer (with a Pixel 8 and newer) can let you know with a notification.

: If you leave your phone behind, your Pixel Watch 2 and newer (with a Pixel 8 and newer) can let you know with a notification. Phone lock on disconnect from Watch : The same applies here, as your watch can automatically lock your phone now when you are out of range, giving you an extra bit of security.

: The same applies here, as your watch can automatically lock your phone now when you are out of range, giving you an extra bit of security. Mobile trusted locations : On the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 4, Google is enabling faster identity checks when phone and watch are nearby, with options like PIN entering for access. You’ll need a Pixel 8 Pro or newer, excluding the Pixel 8a.

: On the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 4, Google is enabling faster identity checks when phone and watch are nearby, with options like PIN entering for access. You’ll need a Pixel 8 Pro or newer, excluding the Pixel 8a. Express Pay: Google is adding a setting that will let you pay with your Pixel Watch 2+ without having to open the Wallet app. When enabled, you simply flip your wrist onto the payment terminal and it’ll fire up Wallet for payment.

Earthquake alerts expansion : Google is expanding earthquake alerts on Pixel Watch to the Pixel Watch 2.

: Google is expanding earthquake alerts on Pixel Watch to the Pixel Watch 2. Find Hub on Watch : Find Hub has arrived on Pixel Watch (and other Wear OS watches), letting you find misplaced devices right from your wrist.

: Find Hub has arrived on Pixel Watch (and other Wear OS watches), letting you find misplaced devices right from your wrist. SOS Satellite expansion : Satellite SOS has expanded on Pixel Watch 4 to Europe, Canada, Alaska, and Hawaii.

: Satellite SOS has expanded on Pixel Watch 4 to Europe, Canada, Alaska, and Hawaii. One-handed gestures expansion: Pixel Watch 3 owners can now access double pinch and wrist turn gestures to deal with all sorts of actions on the wrist. You’ll see several examples of this in the image below.

All of these new features and expansions should begin rolling out as early as today. We’ll let you know as things change.

If you go looking for this update, it’s available as follows:

Pixel Watch 2, 3 & 4 (Bluetooth®/Wi-Fi) : CP1A.260305.014.W2

: CP1A.260305.014.W2 Pixel Watch 2, 3 & 4 (4G LTE + Bluetooth®/Wi-Fi): CP1A.260305.014.W4

The files for it have been posted and you should be able to grab it right away. If not, try this old trick.