Earlier this month, Gemini for Home received a major upgrade. This week, Google is pushing another upgrade to the service, available on all supported devices.

Google announced that Gemini for Home is now available in Mexico, and additionally, the service now supports Spanish in all supported countries. Beyond new language support, new features are also rolling out.

Google describes new expressive lighting commands. For example, you no longer need to know the name of a specific colors. Instead, ask Gemini for the name of your favorite sports team or color of the ocean. Your supported lights will then automatically change. Gemini is also getting smarter, with Google explaining, “It is now much better at distinguishing between a ‘lamp’ and a ‘light,’ processing requests faster.”

Below you can read all about the new features inside of you Google Home.

Gemini for Home: Voice Assistant (Early access)

Languages & Family

Gemini for Home is now available in Mexico!: Hola, México! We’re officially welcoming users in Mexico and adding Spanish to supported languages, available in all supported countries. Update to the Google Home app (v4.12) to explore Gemini in your preferred language.

Hola, México! We’re officially welcoming users in Mexico and adding Spanish to supported languages, available in all supported countries. Update to the Google Home app (v4.12) to explore Gemini in your preferred language. Gemini for the whole family: Kids with supervised Google Accounts can now use Gemini for Home with the rest of the family. Whether they’re asking how to spell a word or looking for a laugh with a new joke, Gemini for Home is ready to help them learn and play. Learn more on how to guide your child’s Gemini for Home experience.

Continued improvements to controlling your smart home. We’ve upgraded how Gemini understands and controls your smart home to make interactions feel more natural and reliable.

Expressive Lighting: You no longer need to know exact color names. Ask for “the color of the ocean” or “the glow of the moon,” or the color of your favorite sports team, and Gemini will automatically find the perfect hue for you.

You no longer need to know exact color names. Ask for “the color of the ocean” or “the glow of the moon,” or the color of your favorite sports team, and Gemini will automatically find the perfect hue for you. Precision Appliance Controls: Get more granular control over your home. You can now set specific humidity levels or get dinner started early by saying, “Preheat the smart oven to 350°.”

Get more granular control over your home. You can now set specific humidity levels or get dinner started early by saying, “Preheat the smart oven to 350°.” Advanced Climate Management: We’ve added support for holding temperature presets. You can also clear active modes without cycling through them—just say, “Unset heating on the thermostats.”

We’ve added support for holding temperature presets. You can also clear active modes without cycling through them—just say, “Unset heating on the thermostats.” Snappier, More Accurate Responses: We’ve fine-tuned how Gemini identifies your devices. It is now much better at distinguishing between a “lamp” and a “light,” processing requests faster.

Get news when you go live:

News summaries in Gemini Live are now deeper and more interactive. Try asking “What’s the latest news?” or “Catch me up on tech news” during a Live conversation to get detailed updates. You can even ask follow-up questions to dive deeper into a story.

Google Home App

Android 16: The Google Home app now supports all of the new Android 16 features! We recently added edge-to-edge and the predictive back gesture (a navigation feature that lets users preview where the back swipe takes them).

// Google