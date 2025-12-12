Google announced upgrades for Google Translate this morning, bringing in a new AI model for, “smarter and more natural text translations,” plus a new beta for any set of headphones to support live one-way translation, and new language support for the language learning tool.

The new AI model will offer state-of-the-art translation quality, with more natural and accurate text translations. This will help when attempting to pick up on nuanced meanings like idioms and slang. Google says this update will be available starting tomorrow in the US and will support nearly 20 languages at launch. This same model is also rolling out to Google Search, so that’s neat.

Google also announced a new beta experience that enables the ability to hear real-time translations in your headphones, turning any pair into a one-way translation device. “Building on Gemini’s new live speech-to-speech translation capabilities, this new experience works to preserve the tone, emphasis, and cadence of each speaker to create more natural translations and make it easier to follow along,” the company detailed.

This beta will begin tomorrow and interested users can sign up via the Translate app on Android devices. iOS users will have access in 2026.

Lastly, Google is expanding its language learning tool to nearly 20 countries, including Germany, Sweden, India, and Taiwan.

// Google