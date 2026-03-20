Samsung announced that the Galaxy S26 series is soon to snag AirDrop support via Android’s Quick Share menu in an upcoming update. This comes as no shock, as Google told us this would happen back in early February, though, the company didn’t specifically name Galaxy S26.

Once that update hits Galaxy S26 devices, users will be able to swap files with any supported Apple device. We have been enjoying this feature since launch on the Pixel 10 series, so with it confirmed to now be coming to other Android devices, let the AirDrop party commence.

TUTORIAL: How to AirDrop on Android

This update will eventually come to other Samsung devices, but a timeline isn’t made clear.

We linked a tutorial on how to get started above. You’ll want to check that out, just so you’re ready to go as soon as it’s made available. And yes, once that update is rolling out officially, we will let you know.

// EBN (South Korea)