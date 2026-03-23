Google Messages appears to be moving towards phasing out QR code sign-ins on the web. Spotted by a user and then posted to reddit, Google simply says, “QR code pairing is going away soon.”

As it stands, QR code sign-ins are a convenient way to sync/pair your Messages account to the web side of the platform. Once removed, you’ll need to use your Google account credentials. Once logged in, you’ll pair an emoji on your smartphone, ensuring it’s actually you with your phone attempting the log in.

All we have for a timeline is, “soon.” That could be any time!

Somebody send this over to Killed by Google.

// Android Authority | reddit