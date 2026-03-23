The Nothing Phone 4a Pro was finally revealed at the beginning of the month alongside the new Nothing Headphone (a) and the regular Phone 4a. Nothing told us at that time to expect pre-orders on March 13 and then a launch by March 27. We’re quickly approaching launch, so we wanted to point out that pre-orders are still live and you get $100 bonus for doing so.

We’ve been testing the Nothing Phone 4a Pro for at least a couple of weeks now and will have much more to say on it soon. In short, this phone is a pretty incredible package for the price. While technically mid-range, the overall feel and specs make for a device that certainly doesn’t come-off cheap. It’s quirky, metallic, has a beautiful display, and some of the best software you’ll find, all at a starting price of just $499.

If you pre-order a Nothing Phone 4a Pro, you’ll receive a $100 coupon via email shortly after. That coupon can then be used to buy anything on Nothing’s shop at a big discount.

With $100 discount, you could get that new Nothing Headphone (a) for $99, the excellent Headphone (1) for $199, or the Ear (a) buds or Ear (open) for free. In other words, get yourselves a new phone and an accessory to go wit hit.

Anyone considering the Phone (4a) Pro?

Shop Nothing Phone 4a Pro