We have one day left in the pre-order window for the new Galaxy S26 series. To let you know how the pre-order period is going, Samsung shared numbers with us this morning, and apparently, the general buying public is excited for these phones.

Samsung shared that pre-order volume is up nearly 25% across all channels compared to the S25 series. Specifically, the Galaxy S26 Ultra accounts for 80% of all pre-orders, which comes as no surprise to us. It’s easily the most exciting device in the lineup, with its new Privacy Display and fan-favorite S Pen.

Retailers like Best Buy are reporting more than double the pre-order volume compared to last year and carriers are seeing more than a 70% average increase in pre-orders.

I could make an argument that while Samsung’s pre-order promotions have been decent in 2026, they aren’t as good as they have been in past years, which makes the figures that Samsung shared a bit surprising. We have no free doubled storage this year on Samsung’s website, plus the reservation credit was cut down to just $30. I don’t think these items would stop anyone truly excited for the devices, but it’s something to note.

If you want to be one of the people who takes advantage of the pre-order promotions that are available before general availability begins tomorrow, then follow the link below.

Pre-Order Galaxy S26 Ultra