The Pixel 10a is a phone we all expect Google to release in 2026. We’ve already seen CAD renders of the device and have a rumored set of specs to look back to as we get closer to a potential launch. Today, a Pixel 10a certification page was spotted at Verizon and it shows a list of specs that matches previous rumors, but it also matches the Pixel 9a. Is this the Pixel 10a?

Verizon runs a device certification page that they regularly update with upcoming devices that receive certification to work on their network. Spotted first by @evleaks, a “Pixel 10 A” listing has given us some specs including the display size, RAM, storage amount, camera setup, and battery capacity. Again, this all looks like the Pixel 9a, so it’s hard to know what to take from this. Also, this stuff should be accurate if we’re talking about certification. In other words, this shouldn’t just be placeholder info.

For specs, this Verizon listing says the following:

Display : 6.285” FHD+ 60/120Hz Plastic AMOLED

: 6.285” FHD+ 60/120Hz Plastic AMOLED Camera : Rear (Dual): Wide: 48 MP (82°, f/1.7) Ultra Wide: 13 MP (119.7°, f/2.2)

: Rear (Dual): Wide: 48 MP (82°, f/1.7) Ultra Wide: 13 MP (119.7°, f/2.2) Front Camera : 13 MP (96.1°, f/2.2)

: 13 MP (96.1°, f/2.2) Memory : 128 GB 8 GB RAM Micro SD: N

: 128 GB 8 GB RAM Micro SD: N Battery : 5100mAH

: 5100mAH Dimensions: 2.87×6.06×0.35 in

As you can see from those, we have matching specs to the Pixel 9a, but these are also the rumored specs of the Pixel 10a, suggesting that Google doesn’t plan to change much from this year to next year for the A-Series.

The only other item to note is the “STA5 is the only phone engineered by Google, bringing Google AI to you at great value.” The “STA5” is likely a codename or model number of the phone that has only been referenced here as far as we can tell.

I’d lean towards this info being legit. Your thoughts?

// Verizon