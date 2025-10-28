Here’s the Pixel 10a

While we love a good Google Pixel leak, check the date on the calendar. It is late October, with the Pixel 9a release (this past April) only six months in the rearview mirror. This morning, we’re being treating to a Pixel 10a render leak, with the unfortunate reality being that we might still be another six months away from commercial availability. That’s brutal.

These are CAD renders, developed using measurements that are typically sent out to accessory makers. This means they are usually quite accurate and a very good representation of what we will see from Google come launch time. For 2026, Google doesn’t appear to be changing too much, sticking with dual cameras, a flattened backside, plus the same button setup as we have on the Pixel 9a.

Rumored specifications include a 6.2-inch FHD+ (120Hz) P-OLED display, boosted Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5,1000mAh battery with presumably the same charging specs as the Pixel 9a, plus the dual rear cameras being a 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel. Again, we’re potentially six months from launch, so exact specs could change, plus it’s still unknown if Google is bringing Pixelsnap to the Pixel A series in 2026. We hope that they do, but cost is always a factor.

At first glance, the Pixel 10a looks extremely similar to the Pixel 9a, but take a longer gander at the bezel that surrounds the display. It appears to be substantially slimmer, which would be a very welcomed upgrade. That, along with hopes for magnets on the backside, are the two things we’re looking most forward to.

Speculation speaking, you can pencil in April, 2026 as the launch window for Pixel 10a.

Thoughts?

// Android Headlines