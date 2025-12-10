Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL owners are being offered an extended repair program from Google, due to display issues that may affect a number of units.

One issue is a line that runs vertically up and down the display, and should your Pixel 9 Pro suffer from this, you’re entitled to a fix. Another qualifying issue is a display flicker. Should your Pixel 9 Pro suffer from either of these, or even both, Google will fix it for you.

You’ll need your Pixel 9 Pro to be in good shape in order to get free repairs. Google is not accepting devices with potential water or physical damage as eligible, though, that won’t stop them from fixing the device and then charging you.

Important: Cracked displays or cover-glass may disqualify your device. Damage like liquid intrusion also affects eligibility. Your phone might not qualify for this program. If your phone isn’t eligible for repair through the Extended Repair Program, or if it has been damaged out of warranty damage, then there may be a fee to repair your phone.

If you end up using this program, we always recommend taking a video of the device you’re about to send off, ensuring there’s a good record of what you sent off to Google. And as always, back up any data on the phone that you don’t want to lose.

