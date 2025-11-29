Samsung Kicks 71% Off Galaxy Watch 8

Wearables are such a great holiday gift. For one, they don’t completely break the bank and are often discounted heavily during this shopping period. But they are also just great additions to people’s lives if they are active, want to track their health, need that extra touch of connectivity, etc. And thankfully, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 is about as cheap as you’ll ever find it at the moment.

$250 OFF GALAXY WATCH 8: Samsung is reducing the price of the Galaxy Watch 8 by up to $250, bringing the starting price to as low as $99.99. There just aren’t many high-end tech accessories that you can buy these days for $100. With its sharp new design and loads of health tracking, this is such an easy buy.

To get $250 off, Samsung is really going hard on trade-ins by boosting values. You’ll find a bunch at the full $250, like the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Then you have more at $225 off (Galaxy Watch 6), more at $200 off (Galaxy Watch 4 Classic), and then some just slightly below that. Feel free to check your trade-in value here.

For those without a trade-in, Samsung is cutting $150 off, so if you had a trade that was valued at $150 or less, keep it and just take the $150 instant discount. With that price drop, you are looking at a starting price of $199.99.

If you do have a $250 off trade, you will find prices of $99.99 (40mm) and $129.99 (44mm) for WiFi/Bluetooth models. For the cellular/LTE models, prices would be $149.99 (40mm) and $179.99 (44mm).

Samsung Deal Link