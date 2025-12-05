Here’s the Important OnePlus 15R Specs

The OnePlus 15R is set to arrive in the US on December 17. When it does launch, if it’s anything like the OnePlus 13R, then we should see a budget-friendly phone that is packed with close-to-flagship specs. Today, OnePlus shared more of those and it does indeed sound like it’ll be a winner on paper.

According to a press note dropped in our inbox, OnePlus will ship the OnePlus 15R with a “massive” 7400mAh battery that can take advantage of 55W SUEPRVOOC fast wired charging. For comparison, the recently launched OnePlus 15 had a 7300mAh battery, although it charges faster when wired at 80W. The OnePlus 15 also has 50W wireless charging and my guess is that the 15R won’t support charging wirelessly. The battery in the 15R is built with Silicon Nanostack technology, just like the OnePlus 13 series.

OnePlus tells us that the 15R will also have a 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes up to 165Hz and with 1800 nits of brightness, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and a Plus Key on the side for accessing AI or customizing the button to launch whatever you might choose.

// OnePlus