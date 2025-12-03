Samsung is sending out the Wear OS 6 (One UI 8) update to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

Once updated, these watch users will be able to create their own tiles, enjoy the new low light mode for specific watch faces, and have access to new mood tracking and breathing exercises. Overall, a good update the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

Software Version Numbers

Watch 6 : R935USQU1CYK2 (40mm) / R945USQU1CYK2 (44mm)

: R935USQU1CYK2 (40mm) / R945USQU1CYK2 (44mm) Watch 6 Classic: R955USQU1CYK2 (43mm) / R965USQU1CYK2 (47mm)

These are now rolling out to both models and all sizes.

