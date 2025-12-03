200,000 folds. Getting blasted with water. CT scans. This is just a taste of what your next foldable phone goes through to ensure it works perfectly out of the box. Samsung is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the production process for Galaxy Z TriFold, its upcoming foldable device that will be available starting Q1 of 2026.

To begin, a highly sophisticated automated process assembles two Armor FlexHinges, followed by display bonding and main displaying pressing (presses the main display for a set time to achieve a thinner, stronger structure), which is then capped off by the back cover getting pressed on. Once the device is actually assembled, testing begins and it’s a long process.

There’s a surface quality test that uses 3D laser scanning, an open angle test, high-speed CT test (an x-ray that analyzes internal structure), camera sharpness test, 200,000-cycle folding test, real-world scenario test (measures device usability across varying diverse conditions that affect battery and the display), and a water resistance test. While not recommended for beach or pool use, Samsung is shipping Galaxy Z TriFold with an IP48 rating (5ft of fresh water for up to 30 minutes).

Considering our guesstimated price of around $3K+, we’re glad Samsung is taking the time to properly test this device. We’d hate anyone to not be completely satisfied with what comes out of the box.

Is this your next? I’m thinking it’s mine.

// Samsung