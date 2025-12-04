I was cruising Google Store this morning, still attempting to find something to use my store credit towards since having received it after purchasing the Pixel 10 Pro. I completely forgot that Google has a “Google branded merchandise” section under the Accessories tab. It was at this point that I discovered my new bestie.

I will name it Bugdroid. It’s a 12-inch plushie, made from “super soft” 100% polyester fiber. Considering its $36, it’s not a bad pickup if you have store credit to use towards something. Shipping is also free if you don’t mind a slower shipping option.

You have to admit, it’s cute, right? If you need your own Android plushie, follow the link below.