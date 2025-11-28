In recent years, my favorite wearable piece of tech has become the smart ring. While smartwatches certainly have their place and offer more features and toys and screens, if you still want to track everything about your life, a smart ring can do that while leaving your wrists alone and your brain less distracted. If there was a wearable I’d recommend for you to consider during Black Friday, it would be a smart ring like the Galaxy Ring.

$150 OFF GALAXY RING: Samsung has wiped $120 off their excellent Galaxy Ring (review) on this Black Friday weekend. This is a straight-discount which brings the price from $399 down to a super reasonable $279. You can get it at that price in all colors too: Titanium Silver, Gold, and Black. And that’s it, that is the deal.

If you do have a trade-in, your savings could top out at $150 off. Samsung will take other smart rings and give you $125 off or you could trade any smartwatch in any condition and get the full $150 off. Seriously, their site says “any smartwatch, any condition” for that full discount. Feel free to test those limits.

At $150 off, you would be down to $249 for a Galaxy Ring.

For those needing a recap, the Galaxy Ring is a smart wearable that tracks everything from your sleep and sleep stages to activity levels and your energy score for the day. It’ll keep track of heart rate, tell you trends about your health, read temperature changes on your skin, and last for up to 14 days on a single charge. I’m telling you, smart rings are king.

Samsung Deal Link