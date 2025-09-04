At an ungodly hour this morning, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11, and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. All three devices are now available for purchase on Samsung’s website.

Galaxy S25 FE: Starting at $649, Galaxy S25 FE launches with One UI 8 (Android 16) and is focused on bringing Galaxy AI to even more users. Shipping with 6 months of free Google AI Pro access, the phone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (120Hz), triple rear camera system (12MP ultra + 50MP wide + 8MP telephoto), Exynos 2400 chipset, 8GB RAM, 4,900mAh battery, seven years of updates, and IP68 rating.

On the software side, Samsung highlights access to Gemini Live, Now Bar and Now Brief, as well as Google’s Circle to Search. Some of those are more useful than others, but for the creatives among us, also onboard is a boost to Low Noise Mode while shooting in Nightography, Super HDR in video, Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, and Instant Slo-mo. Audio Eraser is also onboard, a feature that was introduced on the Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy S25 FE starts at $649, but right now when you buy it on Samsung’s website, the company is offering free upgraded storage, as well as up to $400 off via instant-trade-in credit. That means you can snag this new phone for as well as $249.

Galaxy Tabs: There are two new tablets from Samsung this week, the Tab S11 ($799) and Tab S11 Ultra ($1,199+). Samsung hypes the Galaxy AI goodies backed in, such as Gemini Live and Writing Assist, but we want to draw attention to a new and improved S Pen stylus. Samsung says, “Its new cone-shaped pen tip supports increased tilt angles for better control, while a hexagonal design provides a more natural, ergonomic feel that’s comfortable and stable in the hand.” They liken its feeling to a pencil, which sounds nice.

Owners will also appreciate an enhanced DeX experience on the tablets. DeX now features Extended Mode, which turns the tablet and an external monitor into a dual screen setup. You can run DeX across both screen simultaneously for greater multitasking, which is obviously exactly what DeX folk are looking for. Users can also benefit from a new workspaces feature that lets you have various profiles, such as for work and personal.

Full specs for the tablets can be viewed here. As you’d imagine, the $1200 option seems pretty good.

And did we mention that each Galaxy Tab S11/S11 Ultra purchase comes with $100 worth of Robux? Yeah, if that doesn’t completely sway you, then nothing will. Again, both models are up for sale right now.