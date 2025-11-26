T-Mobile is Giving Out Free DoorDash DashPass Again

T-Mobile’s free DashPass for DoorDash has returned in time for the holidays in case you missed it earlier this year. You can get a year of subscription and a free pie as long as you sign-up over the next few days.

FREE DOORDASH at T-Mobile: Back in the summer, T-Mobile launched a surprising new perk – free DashPass for a year with a sign-up deadline in early August. Today, T-Mobile has brought the perk back for those who missed out the first time. You can simply open your T-Life app, head into the Benefits section, and you should see it waiting for you to redeem.

If you already redeemed earlier in the year, you won’t be able to stack another free year on, unfortunately.

DashPass, for those not familiar, is the paid subscription to DoorDash. With a subscription, you save on delivery fees, service fees, and get offers from stores and restaurants. Should you use DoorDash frequently, you might save hundreds or thousands per year. As someone who uses the service regularly, I can confirm that the savings are substantial.

Like all of these types of offers, you get the year free, but you’ll then need to remember to cancel once that year is up or it will auto-renew. A monthly DashPass subscription currently runs about $10/mo, while the yearly subscription is around $96.

Free pie offer: T-Mobile is offering a bonus deal if you sign-up that includes a free pie with eligible grocery orders over $12.

Again, to sign-up, you open the T-Life app, look for Benefits, and it should be waiting for you to redeem. You have until 12/1 to sign-up.