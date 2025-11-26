Samsung’s week of deals continue to roll on. For anyone still using an older Galaxy smartwatch, we really want to stress the latest deal for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

For a limited time, Samsung has boosted the trade-in values on older Galaxy Watch models. For example, the company is offering $300 of instant credit when you trade in a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or newer, or up to $200 on any original Galaxy Watch model or newer (check your trade-in). Considering those watches would get you hardly any amount of trade-in value normally, this is a good time to buy.

At $300 off, the price of a new Galaxy Watch Ultra slides down to just $349. That’s entirely reasonable for that watch. And what’s best, for anyone with no trade-in device at all, Samsung is offering $200 off, bringing the price to $449. Again, a good price for what you’re getting here.

Follow the link below to snag those savings.