Droid Life

DEAL: Galaxy Watch Ultra for $349 Thanks to Super Boosted Trade-ins ($300 Off)

1
Galaxy Watch Ultra on wrist review

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Samsung’s week of deals continue to roll on. For anyone still using an older Galaxy smartwatch, we really want to stress the latest deal for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

For a limited time, Samsung has boosted the trade-in values on older Galaxy Watch models. For example, the company is offering $300 of instant credit when you trade in a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or newer, or up to $200 on any original Galaxy Watch model or newer (check your trade-in). Considering those watches would get you hardly any amount of trade-in value normally, this is a good time to buy.

At $300 off, the price of a new Galaxy Watch Ultra slides down to just $349. That’s entirely reasonable for that watch. And what’s best, for anyone with no trade-in device at all, Samsung is offering $200 off, bringing the price to $449. Again, a good price for what you’re getting here.

Follow the link below to snag those savings.

Samsung Link

Add Droid Life as a preferred source on Google

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
1  Comment

Back to Top