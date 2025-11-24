I’m Already Using AirDrop on Android Multiple Times Per Day

When Google surprised the world last week by giving us AirDrop support on Pixel 10 devices that allowed them to send and receive files with Apple products, I’m not sure I thought I would adopt it into my workflow and life this quickly. Man, this has been such a great improvement when doing something as simple as sending files to myself.

For those who missed it, Google dropped a news bomb on us by announcing that the Pixel 10 series, by way of Android’s Quick Share, could connect to Apple devices and send or receive files within AirDrop. That meant sending or receiving files or photos from friends with an iPhone or doing the same to your own iPad or Mac computer. And the whole thing could happen without much work, only requiring you to slightly change the share settings on Apple devices.

Well, you also need to own a Pixel 10 phone, including the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google rolled out an “extension” update to Quick Share through these phones, something we’ve yet to see before, and it provided some magical behind-the-scenes AirDrop powers to the Pixel 10. So far, these are the only phones with this AirDrop support, but I really don’t see why Google can’t quickly expand to more Pixel phones as well as the rest of the Android ecosystem. Adding support to Samsung devices would be massive.

GUIDE: How to AirDrop on Android

This move by Google happened only 4 days ago and I’ve found myself using it multiple times per day. I send a surprising amount of stuff to myself either through Telegram or text message, because I have so many different devices around on different operating systems, and those services have made it so easy. But with my main setup being a combination of Pixel 10 Pro XL, iPad, and Macbook, adding AirDrop to the equation has changed everything.

Just as an example, I may need to take multiple screenshots from my Pixel 10 for a story and I can then select them all to now share to my Mac for editing with a couple of taps. It doesn’t weirdly compress them or shrink their resolution – it just sends them right to my download folder. And if I need something I’ve downloaded to my Mac sent over to my Pixel 10, I simply reverse the process while setting Quick Share into “Receive” mode.

Sending to a Mac is the easiest of all of the devices too. With AirDrop on a Mac, you have share/visibility choices of No One, Contacts Only, and Everyone. Flipping to Everyone leaves that as the setting until you turn it off and it also happens to be the setting required to work with the Pixel 10. When sharing with an iPhone or iPad, the person has to choose “Everyone for 10 Minutes” to work with a Pixel 10, which stops working after 10 minutes and needs to be re-enabled each time.

We never expected Apple to even consider adding Quick Share support to AirDrop and knew it would take someone from the other side to try and bridge that file-sharing gap. I’m a bit surprised it was Google, although if anyone was capable, it should be them.

Has anyone else found this new AirDrop support on their Pixel 10 to be as meaningful as I have?