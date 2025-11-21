Samsung November Updates Roll Out to All These Devices

Samsung November updates are in full swing this week, first touching on all of Samsung’s foldables and now moving onto the Galaxy S line, like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series. A minor update, this is, but one that you’ll grab as we anticipate the One UI 8.5 release date or whatever comes next.

This latest November Android security patch is hitting devices as far back as the Galaxy S22. Of course, the Galaxy S21 has been moved to a quarterly update schedule for its final year of updates, hence the reason for it to not be included. But we’re still seeing updates for the Galaxy S23 here, as well as all “Plus” and Ultra models.

The changelog for each device simply states that the software update “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” There are no performance improvements, camera updates, or noteworthy features to be called out, as least according to Verizon.

Galaxy S25 : S931USQS7BYJ5

: S931USQS7BYJ5 Galaxy S25+ : S936USQS7BYJ5

: S936USQS7BYJ5 Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQS7BYJ5

: S938USQS7BYJ5 Galaxy S25 Edge : S937USQS4BYJ5

: S937USQS4BYJ5 Galaxy S24 : S921USQS4CYK2

: S921USQS4CYK2 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS4CYK2

: S926USQS4CYK2 Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQS4CYK2

: S928USQS4CYK2 Galaxy S24 FE : S721USQS8CYK3

: S721USQS8CYK3 Galaxy S23 : S911USQS6EYK3

: S911USQS6EYK3 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS6EYK3

: S916USQS6EYK3 Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS6EYK3

: S918USQS6EYK3 Galaxy S23 FE : S711USQS6EYK1

: S711USQS6EYK1 Galaxy S22 : S901USQS8GYK3

: S901USQS8GYK3 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS8GYK3

: S906USQS8GYK3 Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS8GYK3

Those are the builds to be on the lookout for if you own any of those phones.

To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.