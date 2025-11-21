Samsung November Updates Roll Out to All These Devices

Samsung November updates are in full swing this week, first touching on all of Samsung’s foldables and now moving onto the Galaxy S line, like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series. A minor update, this is, but one that you’ll grab as we anticipate the One UI 8.5 release date or whatever comes next.
This latest November Android security patch is hitting devices as far back as the Galaxy S22. Of course, the Galaxy S21 has been moved to a quarterly update schedule for its final year of updates, hence the reason for it to not be included. But we’re still seeing updates for the Galaxy S23 here, as well as all “Plus” and Ultra models.
The changelog for each device simply states that the software update “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” There are no performance improvements, camera updates, or noteworthy features to be called out, as least according to Verizon.
- Galaxy S25: S931USQS7BYJ5
- Galaxy S25+: S936USQS7BYJ5
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: S938USQS7BYJ5
- Galaxy S25 Edge: S937USQS4BYJ5
- Galaxy S24: S921USQS4CYK2
- Galaxy S24+: S926USQS4CYK2
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: S928USQS4CYK2
- Galaxy S24 FE: S721USQS8CYK3
- Galaxy S23: S911USQS6EYK3
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQS6EYK3
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS6EYK3
- Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS6EYK1
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS8GYK3
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS8GYK3
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS8GYK3
Those are the builds to be on the lookout for if you own any of those phones.
To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.
