As we push towards the end of the month, Samsung isn’t done sending a final waive of October updates out to its best devices. Following the release of the October security patch to the Galaxy S25 series, we’re now seeing similar updates arrive on Samsung’s newest foldables.

We have October updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Like the updates for the S25 series, this is nothing more than a security patch, at least according to Verizon. Specifically, they claim it “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” And that’s it. No camera updates, performance tweaks, new apps, or anything else you might have been asking for. There could be unannounced bug fixes, though.

The builds are as follows and they should be rolling out as early as today:

Galaxy Z Fold 7 : F966USQS5AYJ3

: F966USQS5AYJ3 Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQS2CYJ1

: F956USQS2CYJ1 Galaxy Z Flip 7 : F766USQS5AYJ3

: F766USQS5AYJ3 Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQS2CYJ1

To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon