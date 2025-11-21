Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out to Phone 3

The Nothing OS 4.0 update is arriving on the Nothing Phone 3 starting today. This is the big Android 16 that Nothing has been working on through several beta builds, some of which were controversial to their other devices. For this flagship Phone 3, the update is bloatware-free and packed with refinements and new features.

Nothing released a video to showcase the changes and we’ve included that below, as well as a lengthy changelog.

Let us know if your Phone 3 sees the update.

Nothing OS 4.0 update

Updated Visuals

Refreshed First-Party Icons: Native app icons now feature a cleaner, more minimal design. The home screen feels balanced, modern, and comfortable to use.

Refined Status Bar Icons: Status bar icons like Wi-Fi, battery, and data indicators now follow a cohesive visual style inspired by Android 16. The simplified layout reduces noise, making status information easier to scan at a glance.

New Lock Screen Clocks: We have refreshed the clock fonts and style, and introduced two new clock faces. Both feature a futuristic, geek-forward aesthetic that stays true to our bold design language.

Live Updates via Glyph Interface

Live Updates deliver real-time ride, delivery, and timer information directly to your screen and the Glyph Interface, unifying lock-screen, notification, and light-based cues so you can track progress instantly without opening an app.

Any app that supports Android 16’s Live Updates feature will now start supporting Nothing’s Glyph Progress feature. This means Nothing can support far more apps than before.

Extra Dark Mode

A refined Extra Dark Mode deepens blacks, improves contrast, and reduces power use across the system.

It brings a calmer, more focused look to Notifications, Quick Settings, and the App Drawer, enhancing both comfort and visibility in low light.

It now extends to first-party apps like Essential Space and Launcher, with wider integration to follow.

Interaction Animations

Nothing OS 4.0 enhances how the system feels in motion. Every touch, swipe, and gesture now responds with more depth and tactility. Haptic Feedback at Volume Limits : When adjusting the volume, subtle haptic feedback now appears at the maximum and minimum points. It gives you an immediate, physical response, even when you are not looking at the screen. App Open and Close Animations : Opening and closing apps now feels smoother and more immersive. The home screen background gently scales in or out, creating a sense of depth and connection that makes every transition feel alive. Improved Notification Interactions : Each movement carries a subtle sense of weight and rebound, creating a smooth, responsive flow throughout the interface.



More Widget Sizes

Design your home screen your way. New 1×1 and 2×1 layouts for Weather, Pedometer and Screen Time let you build a balanced setup that surfaces what matters most while keeping the space minimal.

Pop-up View

You can now open two floating apps at once and switch between them with simple gestures. Swipe up from the bottom to minimise or pull down to expand to full screen.

Hidden Icons

Keep your layout clean and personal. You can hide any app from your App Drawer while keeping access just a swipe away. It is an easy way to simplify your home screen and create a setup that reflects your style.

System and App Optimization

The new System and Apps Dashboard helps your phone stay smooth and responsive. It shows which apps are running in the background and lets you optimise performance with a single tap. Everything stays fast, efficient and consistent, without you having to think about it.

Phone 3 Exclusives

Glyph Mirror Selfie: Capture a Matrix-style reflection of yourself via the Glyph Interface. An extra Glyph Mirror selfie can be saved directly to the Gallery, making it easy to share your cool selfies with friends or use them as your social profile picture.

Smarter Flip to Glyph: Choose between Vibrate or Silent modes when you flip your phone face down. This gives you the right level of awareness for the moment, whether you need total focus or subtle notifications.

Pocket Mode: The Glyph Matrix now automatically disables in your pocket. This saves battery and prevents accidental triggers, so your phone is ready when you are.

New Glyph Toys: Two new time-themed toys. Hourglass helps you visualise the passage of time, while Lunar Cycle shows the real position of the moon above you.

