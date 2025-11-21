Pixel Watch 4 Black Friday Deal is One of My Favorites

If I were in the market for a smartwatch deal for Black Friday, I’d be looking at the new Pixel Watch 4 first. This watch continues to impress me, long after we shared our review, thanks to impressive battery life, that beautiful domed display, and the new Fitbit experience that has really been fun to test.

The current best Pixel Watch 4 Black Friday deal is a $50 discount on the WiFi model or $100 off the LTE version. With those price drops, you have starting points of $299 (41mm, WiFi) and $349 (41mm, LTE). The bigger 45mm models all jump another $50 to $349 and $399.

Whenever we finish reviewing devices, there’s usually a good chance we drop them for a bit and switch to something else. We do that because testing is often not that fun, doesn’t let you truly enjoy a device as you normally would, and we also just like to constantly play with new things. But with the Pixel Watch 4, I just really like almost everything about this device and haven’t wanted to take it off. Again, battery life has been a surprise star, but the new display and updated Fitbit are really what’s keeping me around.

The new domed or “Actua 360” display brings the subtlest curve over previous models that allows everything on it to float in the coolest way possible. It’s just so cool to look at and interact with, but you really need to use one to get what I’m talking about. And for Fitbit, Google recently released their new health coach that lives within the new Fitbit app. It’s actually pretty awesome. The new app looks great and is organized in the best possible ways, plus the AI coach is truly worth talking to if you want to setup a flexible health improvement plan.

For the best deal, everyone has the $50 and $100 discount, but Google will let you trade-in another watch to further the savings.

Pixel Watch 4 Deals: Amazon | Google Store