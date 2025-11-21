Dude, Get a Pixel 9 Pro For $350 Off

The shiny new thing is always fun to buy, especially when it gets a big enough discount. But what if the slightly older thing, that’s also still awesome, is discounted even further? That might be worth a look, right?

The Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deal is live and it is a good one. Google and its retail partners who still have stock have discounted it by $350. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are both $350 off with starting prices down to $749.

For the Pixel 9 Pro, you are mostly looking at the 256GB model, since the 128GB versions are almost all soldout everywhere. If that version was around, your starting price would be $649, but the 256GB is adding another $100. Still, $749 for a 256GB Pixel 9 Pro is insane.

And then for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we’re still seeing several 128GB models, thus the reason you can get it for the same price as the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. So you are looking at 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL at $350 for $749 or a 256GB Pixel 9 Pro with the same discount for $749.

