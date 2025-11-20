Google announced this morning a very sweet perk for Chromebook buyers. Starting today, anyone who purchases a Chromebook will receive a GeForce NOW Fast Pass for one year.

For those not in the know, a GeForce NOW Fast Pass will let you stream over 2000 PC games from one of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX servers, right to your shiny new Chromebook. Additionally, if you have an existing library of games on services like Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and more, you don’t have to re-purchase games and everything all works together.

As a cherry on top, Fast Pass users don’t have to deal with ads or queues, so you can skip all of that and just game. Users get 10 hours of gaming per month, with up to five unused hours rolling over.

Not bad for free.

// Google | NVIDIA