New Google Maps features are always welcome around these parts, as I rarely leave the house without first opening Google Maps to make sure the route I plan to take isn’t flooded with Portland’s horrible traffic or to confirm that a business is indeed still open. Today, Google is pushing out at least 4 new features that you might actually find useful.

The first new Google Maps feature is a section dedicated to Gemini that attempts to surface information about a business that could come in handy. There’s a new “know before you go” section that is leaning on Gemini to showcase everything from secret menus, where entryways are located, and the best deals. All of these tips can be touched for more info and Gemini is finding this all through reservations and other info on the listing.

Up next, we have EV charger availability predictions. While Google Maps can already tell you if Electrify America or Tesla Superchargers have available chargers, there’s always this time difference between when you first look up the charger and when you get there that someone could swoop in and grab your spot. Google is going to try and help predict if a charger will still be open once you arrive. They are using AI (of course) to look at historical and real-time charger availability to push these predictions.

A third new feature is the Explore tab that now showcases trending and popular restaurants, activities, and sights nearby. With a simple swipe up into the tab from the main Maps page, you’ll find curated lists of stuff from OpenTable, local influencers, etc.

Finally, Google is going to allow you to leave reviews now with a nickname instead of your real name. They are making this sound more like a Secret Santa scheme, where you leave good reviews for businesses under a cute little alias. Of course, most of us are thinking about awful people leaving awful reviews and harming businesses without accountability – Google doesn’t think this will happen, since all reviews are still attached to your Google Account and they constantly monitor for suspicious and fake reviews. We’ll see.

As for availability of these features, the Gemini tips are rolling out “now” on Android and iOS, EV predictions hit Android Auto and cars with Google built-in “next week,” and the new Explore tab, as well as the Secret Santa stuff rolls out “this month” on Android/iOS.

Google Play Link: Google Maps

// Google