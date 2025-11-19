Here’s a Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $705 (Updated: Soldout)

The best Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal I think I’ve ever seen is happening right now through Best Buy. Original priced at $1,800 about a year ago, you can get last year’s foldable from Google for $705. Now, there is something you need to know about this particular device.

Best Buy is currently listing “open box” devices at this crazy price. The option I’d probably tell you to focus on is the “excellent” condition Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as it is described as “works and looks like new.” I’d imagine this is a barely-touched device that is borderline new. This is the version listed at $705.99, which they describe as being discounted from $1,259.99 or a $554 savings. But again, this was originally an $1,800 foldable about 12 months ago.

For those need a recap, here’s our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review.

You’ll also find “good” condition devices at $667, which Best Buy describes as “Works like new” yet may have “minor scratches or dents.” And finally, there are “fair” condition models down to $629, but again, I’d probably push towards that “excellent” device.

If you choose this open box Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Best Buy will ship it to you pretty quickly. I’m seeing 2-day delivery.

UPDATE : All gone at that price! People were fast.

Best Buy Deal Link