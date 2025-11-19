Samsung is shipping out the latest security patch, which would be November’s, to the last 3 generations of its foldable lineup.

After looking over the changelog for each device, Samsung only lists the November patch and nothing else. However, if after booting it up and you spot something new, let us know in the comments. Below are the newest build versions.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6FYK2

: F946USQS6FYK2 Z Flip 5 : F731USQS6FYK2

: F731USQS6FYK2 Z Fold 6 : F956USQS2CYK2

: F956USQS2CYK2 Z Flip 6 : F741USQS2CYK2

: F741USQS2CYK2 Z Fold 7 : F966USQS6AYK9

: F966USQS6AYK9 Z Flip 7: F766USQS6AYK9

Go snag those updates, friends.

// Verizon