Galaxy Z Fold 7 at $1000 Off is Still a Reality

The Samsung Black Friday deals appear to be mostly live already. Even though the biggest holiday deals weekend of the year is still a week out, we’re cutting huge chunks of cash off of devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, making it quickly and easily $1,000 off.

You know this Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal – $1,000 off instantly with a trade-in. Samsung runs this one regularly, but we’re still a bit surprised to see it so often this time around for the Fold 7. The thing is, if you don’t have a trade-in, you can just cut $400 off instead, leaving you no work at all.

So that’s the situation for this top-end foldable of the year. If you trade-in a Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can take $1,000 off today and pay as little as $999. If you have nothing to trade, your price is $400 off and starting then at $1,599.

We’ll do our best to keep an eye on the rest of Samsung’s deals as we get to Black Friday, but they are referring to deals like this as “Black Friday,” which we assume means these are the prices we’ll see even a week from now.

The Fold 7 is awesome, by the way. The minute I’m done testing phones for the year, there is a high likelihood that it becomes my daily. It’s so good, guys.

