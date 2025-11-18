Google Play has graced the internet with its Best Of list for 2025. It was a decent year for Google Play, getting all sorts of big titles launched, such as Pokémon TCG Pocket, but we also have a new category entirely: Best for XR headsets.

What we appreciate about Google’s list is that instead of a basic list of apps that carry no real meaning, they are all broken down into categories, such as Best for Fun, Best Hidden Gem, and Best for Families. That makes finding a specific app/game that you might appreciate a bit easier than digging through a list of 10 random apps.

Below, you’ll find the winner of Best App and Best Game, followed by a general list of winners for each category. The top 4 were given special video treatment by Google, but if we’re being honest, we are not completely thrilled by the Pokémon TCG Pocket win. While at first it was a fun title that had us breaking open digital packs daily, the actual gameplay and card acquisition process has become quite unenjoyable.

Take a look over the list and let us know what you think. If you have some personal favorites from 2025, we’d be more than happy to check them out. Put them down in the comments below.

Best of Google Play 2025

Best Apps of 2025

Best Games of 2025

