Sony is hosting a holiday deal on a variety of audio products, but the one that caught our eye immediately is this one. For a limited time, you can get $100 off of the WF-1000XM5 earbuds, which Sony claims are the “best truly wireless noise canceling earbuds.”

And reviews tend to back that claim. These earbuds offer adaptive sound control (with help from AI), Speak-to-Chat which pauses the music when you start talking, water resistance for when you’re wearing them at the gym or outside for a run in the rain, 8-hour battery life, High-Resolution Audio support, plus the best call audio of any Sony earbuds thanks to an AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor.

One of the things we always hear about these earbuds is the fit. After a few iterations, Sony was really able to dial in the fit and feel of these earbuds, while continuing to upgrade the internals for improved sound.

If you want to treat yourself to some ear candy, follow the link below.