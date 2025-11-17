Android 17 Tastes Like Cinnamon Buns

It was back in August when we first heard that Android 17 might carry an internal codename of Cinnamon Bun. This rumor is now “confirmed” via the latest Android Canary build, which will honestly help us all sleep a little better at night.

The code shows Android “version codes” and we can see Cinnamon Bun listed right under others like Baklava and Upside Down Cake. If you get your confirmed Android codename news from Android development code, then this is pretty much as official as it gets.

Frustratingly, Google no longer makes a big deal over its Android codenames. As we all know, we’ve gone through the dessert alphabet once already, so maybe the thought is that it was cool the first time but is no longer that exciting? Either way, Cinnamon Bun! That’s Tasty.

Android 17. That’s pretty incredible all by itself.

// Android Authority