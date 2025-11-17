The fourth iteration of Galaxy Buds Pro from Samsung is upon us, and thanks to a leaked One UI 8.5 build, we’re getting the sense that this version of Samsung’s high-end earbuds could be the best yet.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is shown to have an updated design in 2026, but that’s not all. As evidenced by animations in the build, the earbuds will introduce new head gestures for controlling the buds and even conversing with AI, as well as an updated charging case. While we still have the stem design, it appears Samsung has moved away from the triangular design and opted for a rounder (smoother) stem. It’s hard to tell entirely from these animations, but they definitely look different from what Samsung currently offers.

Head gestures will allow wearers to control certain things, such as incoming notifications, with a simple twist/nod of their neck. Samsung lists things like hearing notifications, the dismissing of alarms, and the ability to answer yes/no questions with movements of your head. It seems probable that music playback controls will also be possible, but it’s not technically listed right now.

Other features included but not technically new include 360° recording, adaptive noise control, and find your phone.

We anticipate Samsung to unveil these new earbuds alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup in early 2026. Based on what you’re seeing so far, do you think you’ll be picking them up? I love my Galaxy Buds 3 Pro buds, so these will definitely be on my list.

Head Gestures Video

// Android Authority