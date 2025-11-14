Creating videos with Gemini can be fun, but if you have specific characters in mind, it can prove tricky. Thanks to an update, users can now upload up to three reference images along with their prompt. This should allow Gemini to pop out almost exactly what you’re looking for.

Whether it be characters or specific scenery, Google says, “This update fundamentally changes the creation workflow by eliminating the need for long, complicated prompts. Instead, Gemini uses the images as visual ‘ingredients’ to automatically guide the model.

What it’s perfect for

Character Consistency: Maintaining the exact appearance of a character across different scenes or shots.

Style Transfer: Applying specific textures, lighting, or artistic styles from a reference image to the entire video.

World-Building: Ensuring objects and scenes in the video match a user’s custom-built world.

Google says this is rolling out starting today and should reach all users by early next week.