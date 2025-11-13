Reported specs are hitting the web for Samsung’s under-production trifold device. Said to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold, we have been seeing plenty of speculation surrounding the device, but nothing official yet from Samsung.

According to @evleaks, specs for Z TriFold include a 6.5-inch cover screen, 10-inch inner display (when completely unfolded), a variety of thicknesses (3.9, 4.0, and 4.2mm), 200-megapixel main camera, a battery rated at 5,437mAh, and Qualcomm-made Snapdragon chipset. Peak brightnesses for the displays was also shared, with the cover display coming in at 2600 nits and the inner display at 1600 nits.

Again, we have no word from Samsung as to when this trifold device will hit the market. Given it’s now November, we might hear something at CES or maybe MWC? Or Samsung might tease something at its first Unpacked event in 2026 after it unveils the Galaxy S26 lineup?

In the US, the idea of a trifold seems so new, but markets outside the US have had trifold phones for a bit now. Notably, Huawei has the Mate XT, which is quite a stunner. The only downside is the price, somewhere around $3,600 when converted to USD. Ouchies.

// @evleaks