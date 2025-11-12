The Google App is getting an update that will add a new Images tab to the bottom. This area will be used as a gathering place for images you’ve found while searching Google that you may want to save and also as a place for you to discover images of things you are into.

Google envisions a world where you visit the Images tab daily, browse through images of your interests, and then potentially save them into collections to access whenever or to keep adding to. You can see how this will all look below, with a familiar Images layout, little bookmark buttons to save items, and ways to create new or add to collections.

This new Images tab will rollout over the “next few weeks” on Android and iOS in the US.

Google Play Link: Google App