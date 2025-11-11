Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at 50% Off is a Reality

The holiday shopping season is here and Samsung’s best Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal may already have arrived. You can slash an instant $250 off by getting rid of your current watch and getting the new-new.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic starts at $499, but by trading in a Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung will take $250 off it today. That brings you down 50% to $249.99, an incredible price for a premium watch with this many features. We’re below Pixel Watch 4 prices here and you might even get more.

If you don’t have any of those watches, you can also trade-in a Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 6, or Watch 4 Classic (from 2021!) and get $200 off. And again, these trade-ins give you instant discounts off the price today rather than a refund later. Samsung’s trade-in program remains king.

To read our thoughts on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, I’ll send you to this post.

Samsung Deal Link