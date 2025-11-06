T-Mobile Late Fee is Now 42% Higher

The T-Mobile late fee is now $10, an increase we knew was coming but wanted to remind you of. The fee went live November 1 and is the likely amount you’ll pay should you pay your bill late.

The new fee was quietly confirmed last month, with a go-live date of November 1. The fee was previously $7, so the increase is essentially a 42% bump to what you might have previously paid.

That in mind, the official wording from T-Mobile on late fees is “the greater of 5% of applicable monthly charges or $10 or the maximum amount allowed under state law.” In other words, the minimum here is essentially $10, unless 5% of your bill is greater than $10, then you would pay even more.

The late fee increase is the latest in a string of increases from T-Mobile in 2025. We saw government fees go up, as well as a hefty $5/line price increase on older plans. This all continues to happen after they promised to not increase prices for 5 years. Of course, they only committed to not raising prices on their newest plans while decoupling fees from them, giving them room to increase fee prices as they wish.

The “Uncarrier” and its previous stance on changing the industry hasn’t been the same for years. As their network has improved, they’ve become just another carrier who often looks to squeeze customers at every turn.