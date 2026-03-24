Today’s the day, T-Mobile customers! Head into the T Life app to claim your free season of MLB TV, a $149 value.

Redeeming the offer is the same as it has been for the past few years, but just in case this is your first year taking advantage of the offer, know that it’s a very easy process.

How to Redeem

Once you have saved the offer inside of the T Life app, follow the below instructions.

Tap “Redeem” to download or update to the latest version of the MLB app. Return to the MLB landing page, then tap “Tap here to open the MLB app and redeem your offer.” Sign in or create an MLB account if desired, then tap “activate now” to confirm your MLV TV subscription for the 2026 season.

Thank you, T-Mobile. Now if I can just get my Giants to beat up on the Dodgers, I’d greatly appreciate it. Best of luck to everyone’s team in 2026!

T-Life Download Link