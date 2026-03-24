First previewed back at CES, Google TV users with access to Gemini are getting three new features. Now rolling out, users will find conversational discovery, the ability to get in-depth breakdowns of topics, as well as sports briefs.

Google details that with conversational discovery, users can get tailored answers to questions and discover new things to watch, all thanks to Gemini. Same goes for in-depth breakdowns. Users can ask questions, then receive, “narrated visual breakdowns on educational topics such as health & wellness, economics, technology, and more.”

Sports briefs might be one of the more highly anticipated things. Google says you can ask Gemini for a sports score update, then receive quick overview of the latest scores and stats from the NCAA, NBA, NHL, and MLB.

These new features are now rolling out to Gemini-enabled Google TV devices in the US for users 18+.

// Google